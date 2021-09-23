WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A White Sulphur Springs man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing two people.

According to a press release from Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan, on Wednesday September 22, 2021, the White Sulphur Springs Police Department and Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a reported stabbing on Hamilton Addition Road, near White Sulphur Springs.

According to the release, Chester Brandon III of White Sulphur Springs used a Samurai sword and allegedly stabbed Shawn Martin and Brenda Brooks. Both Martin and Brooks were taken to medical facilities to be treated for their injuries.

Brandon was charged with two counts of malicious wounding. He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.