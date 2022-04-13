WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– The rotary club in White Sulphur Springs is cooking up a delicious fundraiser.

Road Hogs in White Sulphur Springs will serve up barbecue, coleslaw, baked beans, rolls and dessert. All proceeds go to the White Sulphur Springs Public Library. The fundraiser is at Big Draft Brewery in downtown White Sulphur Springs, and you can pre-order your plate at the library until April 20th.

Road Hogs owner Clay Elkins said he decided to get involved because of the great work the library does in the White Sulphur Springs community.

“They do lots of great events for the kids in the community,” said Elkins. “Whether it’s art like they do for the dandelion festival, or they also do some great things in town where you stop at each shop in town and look at different books and go from there.”

Elkins said they plan on serving plates until they run out of food, so he encouraged folks to pre-order and make sure they get their barbeque.

The fundraiser is April 28, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.