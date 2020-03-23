White Sulphur Springs Police Department freezes hiring process

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The White Sulphur Springs Police Department is suspending its hiring process amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Potential candidates must pass both a written and physical test, both of which were postponed. With practicing social distancing, Police Chief Scott Teubert said it would not be wise to have that many people together at one time.

“I would assume things are going to get stricter before they get better,” Teubert said. “No one is going to miss out. If you can’t make it when we decide we’re going to do it, we’ll reschedule for you. We’ll make sure everyone gets a chance.”

Right now there is no word on when the hiring process will start again. Chief Teubert told 59News they will be posting to their Facebook page when they make a decision.