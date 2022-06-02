WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The White Sulphur Springs Police Department needs your help finding a missing man with dementia.

John Deaver was last seen on Tuckahoe Road in White Sulphur Springs on May 28, 2022, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. He has blue eyes, grey hair, and stands 6′ ft. tall. Officers said Deaver was wearing a white shirt and shorts of an unknown color.

Identifying features include scars on his right arm and legs from burns.

If you have any information on Deaver’s whereabouts, you can contact Sgt. J.D. Williamson at 304-536-1466 or simply call 911.