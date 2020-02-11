Closings
White Sulphur Springs Police Department to get new weapons

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The White Sulphur Springs police department will get some new weapons this year.

Officers will soon be carrying conducted energy weapons, which is essentially a taser. An ordinance submitted to city council outlined the rules, regulations, and procedures for the officers before they are allowed to carry these weapons.

White Sulphur Springs Police Chief Scott Teubert said a training date will be set in the future.

“We’re not here to hurt anyone, or fight anyway, or try to say we’re bigger and badder than anyone,” Chief Teubert said. “We would rather calm the situation without causing injury and these things will allow us to do that.”

Chief Teubert said these weapons will be beneficial to everyone as long as they are used appropriately. All officers will have to experience these weapons for themselves.

