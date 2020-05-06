White Sulphur Springs Police Department undergoes TASER training

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The White Sulphur Springs Police Department is adding a new tool to their belts.

In an effort to preserve the safety of the officers and the public, officers will soon be seen carrying a non-lethal weapon called a taser. Deputies from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department certified the team on their new TASER7’s.

“It’s about five seconds of being really uncomfortable compared to being shot or some other type of striking instrument or something like that to subdue a suspect,” Sgt. Bart Baker, a Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Deputy, said.

Certification includes a learning setting, a written test, and training exercises. White Sulphur Springs Police Chief, Scott Teubert, said he feels good knowing his officers will have that extra bit of safety.

“As far as use of the tasers, the officers will have them all the time they’re on duty,” Teubert said. “If we never fired these tasers, that would be a great scenario. The purpose is to have them, not to fire them, in my opinion. It would be pretty close to a last resort itself.”

The TASER7 can shoot up to 25 feet. Not only does a TASER prevent the use of deadly force, it can also help officers testify in court.

To complete training, officers experienced the TASER7 firsthand.

“I want to know what I’m about to give you and maybe that way I wouldn’t rack too fast,” Teubert said. “Plus, it’s going to help me in court when you ask do you know what I did to you. Well yeah I do because I’ve had it done.”