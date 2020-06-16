White Sulphur Springs Public Library gets creative with craft bags

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The White Sulphur Springs Public Library in Greenbrier County is continuing to provide resources for children in the community.

During the week of June 15, 2020, library staff are handing out Bubble Craft bags for children ages two to four. Library Director, Joann Hartzell, said the idea behind these bags is to make sure kids are staying creative. It is also a way to promote literacy at a young age.

“We’re going to do weekly bags,” Hartzell said. “This week, it’s bubble bags which includes a scholastic worksheets, some literacy tips for enticing kids to read, and some worksheets on bubbles.”

The contents of the bag will be changed weekly depending on the theme. If 25 books are read to kids by the end of July, they can win a dragon doll while supplies last.