White Sulphur Springs Public Library honors Katherine Johnson

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The White Sulphur Springs Public Library opened a free exhibit honoring an iconic West Virginia woman.

The exhibit celebrates the Life of Katherine Johnson, the NASA mathematician who passed away in February. From Johnson receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to the Senate Record of “Katherine Johnson Day,” the exhibit has it all.

Library Director, Joann Hartzell, said Katherine Johnson can be a role model for any age.

“She had a lot of gifts, she also had some challenges to overcome and she did it,” Hartzell said. “And that’s what we have to remember, it’s not always easy.”

At the end of the exhibit, people can take a moment to record their thoughts in a notebook provided by the library. This notebook will then be shared with Katherine Johnsons’ family.

The exhibit is open from March 9-14, 2020.

