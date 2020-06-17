White Sulphur Springs Public Library kicked off Summer Reading Program

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The White Sulphur Springs Public Library Summer Reading Program kicked off the week of June 14, 2020.

The library is challenging kids ages five to 13 to read 10 books by July 24, 2020. Kids can submit their 10 books to the library to win a drawstring sports bag. They can also complete a reading challenge bingo sheet to win a water bottle.

Library Director, Joann Hartzell, told 59News it is important to keep kids’ minds active during this period of isolation.

“Isolation can be lonely, but if you have a book, you can be with a really good friend,” Hartzell said. “If you take out several books, you can choose which friends you want to play with at that point.”

Prizes are available for as long as supplies last.

For more information, contact the White Sulphur Springs Public Library at (304) 536-1171, by email spacitylibrary@yahoo.com or you can stop in between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.