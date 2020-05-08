White Sulphur Springs Public Library may open in upcoming weeks

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — If you miss visiting your local library, you may soon be in luck!

Administrators with the White Sulphur Springs Public Library say they are thinking about reopening their doors. While they are currently offering curbside pickup, they know libraries can be important to a community.

Library director Joann Hartzell said they started offering curbside pick up because books help people cope.

“You need a Danielle Steel or a James Patterson to take you away. We want to be able to give that to you,” Hartzell said. “If you want a nonfiction book about traveling or recent politics, we want to give that to you. That’s really important to us.”

Hartzell said the library wants to open, but administrators’ first priority is keeping the community safe and following social distancing guidelines. While there is no set opening date, people can still take advantage of the curbside pickup by calling the library.