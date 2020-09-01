White Sulphur Springs Public Library to host Backpack Giveaway

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Elementary and middle school students still in need of backpacks for this year are in luck!

The White Sulphur Springs Public library is giving away a limited number of backpacks ahead of the school year. The bags will be stuffed with school supplies such as masks, glue sticks, and pencils.

Joann Hartzell, the Library Director, said to receive a backpack, you must bring your kid to the library and have them tell the staff something about a book they read this summer.

“The library is here to support the community,” Hartzell said. “That is our core function, to help in anyway we can. Whether it’s going back to school. Whether it’s learning about our electronic resources that can help you learn when you’re at home.”

The give away will start Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Noon. There is a limited supply of backpacks. Hartzell said it is first come, first serve.