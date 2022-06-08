WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– One upcoming music and arts festival is being pitched as a celebration of the rebirth of White Sulphur Springs.

This comes six years after devastating floods rolled through the community. A joint production among Cross Creek Hospitality, 50 East, The Schoolhouse Hotel, and White Sulphur Springs Rotary; the Dry Creek Music & Arts Festival will include live music, art, local food, spirits, and brews, and activities for the kids along Main Street.

“The big point is that it’s free to the public,” said Anne Bowling Tuckwiller, Executive Director of the Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation. “We think that we have a reason to celebrate in town and we want everybody to join us and all our sponsors you’ve made that possible.”



The celebration will take place the weekend of June 17-19, 2022.