White Sulphur Springs undergoes revitalization efforts

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Four years ago, White Sulphur Springs was under water. The Thousand Year Flood ravaged the city.

Bruce Bowling is the mayor of White Sulphur Springs. He said the city is on the rebound.

“We were about as low as you could go,” Bowling said. “No doubt that was a low point in White Sulphur Springs history. It’s just amazing. We’re four years out of that and what’s happened in town, it’s just phenomenal. It’s unheard of.”

Business owners, employees, and community members told 59News the changes taking place in White Sulphur Springs are unbelievable. Stacy Johnston, an employee at Barnwood Living, said she has even seen an increase in tourism. She said just on Tuesday, she saw several customers from states spanning as far as Texas.

“With everything happening right now, we still see a lot of people coming into town,” Johnston said.

Many new business opened up in White Sulphur Springs this year, including Ace Hardware, The Local, and M White Sulphur Springs. One of the biggest projects currently being worked on is turning the former White Sulphur Springs High School, Junior High, and Civic Center into a 30-room hotel.

“He started some demolitions on some of the outer buildings,” Bowling said. “Actually, he cut two big maple trees out of the front of it. I mean they were beautiful trees, but since they’re gone, you can really see the school. I went to school there and I don’t think I ever saw the front of the school.”

A new business may be opening up before the end of the year. Joshua Berry and his wife have a vision of opening an International Food Store in White Sulphur Springs. They bought a storefront and their place is currently being renovated.

“As far as the town is coming along, there’s a lot of room for growth for people here who have any desire to start a business, to find their niche, and maybe give back to the community,” Berry said.