RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Just days after Raleigh County officials declared the end of a widespread water outage crisis in southern West Virginia, the Whitesville community reported a water outage on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

“We went without water last time for 15 days,” said Josie Donell, of Whitesville. “Last night, our pressure was high, and then, this morning, no water at all.”

“I trashed all my gallon-sized jugs, and here we are, again,” Donell continued. “They still haven’t gave us a reason for the last outage.”

The manager of Raleigh County Public Service District said the outage was caused by a break in a main water line. He did not say how many ratepayers were affected but reported water service was expected to be restored on January 17.

Raleigh County Emergency Management Services Director John Zilinski said the outage is not a crisis and will not require emergency response until Raleigh PSD workers ask for assistance.