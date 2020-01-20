Who is most at risk this flu season?

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The 2019-2020 flu season is upon us and pharmacies are seeing an increase in flu cases this season. Gena Carter, with the Wyoming County Health Department, said there are several things for you to do to make sure you do not get the flu.

“Stay away from anybody that is sick,” Carter said. “If you get the flu you need to stay home from work or school for at least 24 hours after the fever has ended, without any Tylenol or Motrin that would alter your temperature.”

Carter said there are age groups that are most at risk to get the flu including young children, adults 65-years-old and older, and pregnant women. Carter warns it is very important to get the flu shot to protect yourself and others who can not protect themselves.

“You not only protect yourself but you protect the people that can’t be vaccinated,” Carter said. “The Immunol suppressed, people that are battling cancer. There are people that can’t get the flu vaccine so your not only protecting yourself but your protecting others.”

Cater said while the flu season is well underway, it is not to late to get the flu shot. You can get the shot at your local health department or any local pharmacies.