BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– With big business developments coming to the northern part of West Virginia, it begs the question on why more big companies are not choosing Southern West Virginia.

For example, a large pharmaceutical company recently made plans to build an insulin plant in Morgantown. The $100 million dollar project will create 200 new jobs in the first three years– but why is Southern West Virginia not seeing anything similar as often?

Jeff Disibbio, President and CEO of Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said it could be because of the region’s economic history.

“Here in Southern West Virginia, we’ve been the coalfields for a long time, so most of the established building locations that are available aren’t really conducive for a lot of those type of jobs,” said Disibbio.

Other obstacles include the time it takes to attract more companies and the fact there is inter-business competition.

However, Dissibio mentions city officials are already planning ways to help change that.

“Right now I know that many of our business development people in the county and both cities Bluefield and Princeton are working on projects that will help develop some of those large locations,” said Disibbio.

Overall, Disibbio acknowledges Southern West Virginia is simply newer to the game, but is already making strides toward more business expansion in the future.