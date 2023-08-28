BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Many southern West Virginia citizens have wondered why there is a huge gap in gas prices across nearby counties.

Beckley residents reported seeing up to a 50 cent price difference in gas from Raleigh County to Greenbrier County.

Gas stations in Lewisburg, Sam Black Church and Dawson are cheaper than the stations in Raleigh County.

Lori Hawkins Weaver, Public Affairs Manager for AAA Bluegrass, said several factors could be at play for why this large disparity exists.

“The price that a retailer is able to get that wholesale gas at will be reflected in differences in what we see at the retail level,” said Hawkins Weaver.

Another possible factor is the timing of holidays like Labor Day Weekend where more people are traveling and creating more demand. On top of that, hurricane season can interfere with production and also cause a price increase. Hawkins Weaver also mentioned population differences, national gas station brands versus local ones and even real estate value are factors too.

Hawkins Weaver said to make gas last longer, however, safe driving and regular vehicle maintenance will help keep gas in your car’s tank.