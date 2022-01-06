Why pets shouldn’t be left outside during a winter storm

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Below freezing temperatures and pets that live outside do not mix. So, how can you make sure your pet stays warm during a winter storm?

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, if left outside for long periods of time, can develop hypothermia and or frostbite.

Pets’ tolerance’s to cold weather can vary depending upon the breed. Some pets might have more difficulty walking on ice and snowy areas. So how do you know what’s too cold for your furry friend?

Summers County Humane Society Board Member Christina Cochran says what the temperature is too cold for animals to be outside. Cochran also said it’s not good for any animal to be outside when temperatures drop too low.

“So, when it’s under 20 degrees, it’s always best practice to keep an eye on your dog if they’re outside. Put a jacket on them if you can and just monitor their time,” Cochran said.

Some tips to keep your animals warm are,

Keeping straw and pine shavings instead of a blanket where the animal sleeps. Blankets can draw in excess moisture from the outside.

Also, dress them up. Some animals might need a sweater or coat on hand.

For more tips about animals and the cold weather, visit the American Veterinary Medical Association‘s website.