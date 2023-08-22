BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Recently, three small businesses in Beckley had to close their doors for good. Business professionals in the area helped to explain why this happened, and how to prevent this moving forward.

King Tut’s, Poncho and Lefty’s and now Warrenizing Cleaners in Beckley are all permanently closing down. It seems funding issues, customer volume, staffing shortages and other issues are wearing down the smaller establishments.

“I think the most difficult thing for a small business is probably just getting that traffic through and the volume needed to pay your everyday expenses when you’re first starting out,” said Michelle Rotellini, President and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. “They say that a business takes really five years to get established and be profitable- most people don’t have five years.”

On top of that, smaller companies can struggle to market their business as well as large corporations.

Luckily, organizations like the West Virginia Hive and the local Chamber of Commerce can offer helpful resources to these owners.

“We have mentors, and just lots of resources, lots of knowledge from our other members,” said Rotellini. “They are always willing to jump in and help someone who is just getting started.”

Rotellini added they use their marketing power, workshops, the latest tools in technology, AI, and more to help out. If businesses discover the resources available, it could help turn things around.

“Whenever someone reaches out to us and says we need help, we need support, a business advisor is immediately assigned to them,and then they have a partner to walk with them on this journey,” said Judy Moore, Executive Director of the WV Hive.

Moore said simply reaching out to these organizations can help save businesses before they decide to close for good.