LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — As we go through a post-pandemic flu season, local health experts want to ensure the flu vaccine does not become an afterthought.

On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the flu works to take back control of the season. This trend is especially apparent in Greenbrier county.

“We have seen a significant increase in influenza cases currently last year we didn’t have as much flu overall,” said Dr. Bridgette Morrison, the Greenbrier County Health Officer.

Dr. Morrison believes last year the protective procedures put in place played a part in how many people came down with the flu. It was during that time she said vaccines became even more commonplace for many.

“Actually, in contrast to last year we did not see as many flu vaccines but this year we are seeing a significant increase which is good because currently, we are having a large caseload as far as influenza in both the adult and pediatric population,” said Dr. Morrison.

Dr. Morrison wants to remind people while it is important to put emphasis on the flu, there are other things to continue to focus on as well.

“We are not seeing as much request for testing, we are doing it, we are testing for RSV, influenza and covid and strep as all four of those are circulating currently,” said Dr. Morrison.

Additionally, it is easier now more than ever to get a vaccine.

“Pharmacies, Walmart, the health department, the clinic, hospital, everyone is giving flu vaccines currently and the bivalent covid and so extremely important to get those vaccines currently,” said Dr. Morrison.