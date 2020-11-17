Wild, Wonderful and Healthy Summers County raises over $14K for Hinton community space

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Wild, Wonderful and Healthy Summers County Coalition announced it raised $14,500 in order to create a community space in Hinton. The money will be used to reclaim a vacant lot for a children’s playground and community garden.

The Coalition is part of a community wide effort, organized by the Summers County Huddle. Its purpose is to cultivate a culture of health in the county, and encourage conditions that will attract small businesses.

A site for the community space has not yet been identified. The Coalition is exploring possibilities, noting that the site should be centrally located, accessible, and large enough to accommodate playground equipment.

Patti Crawford, a Wild, Wonderful and Healthy Summers County Core Team member, noted “this is an opportunity to turn an eyesore into a community asset.”