WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – The inaugural Wild and Wonderful Hunting, Fishing and Conservation Expo kicks off at the Greenbrier on Friday, September 22, 2023.

The fish tanks are being filled and America’s Resort is showing off a new side, as an outdoor paradise.

Special Events Director Stacey Miller told 59News the Expo is going to showcase all of the hidden gems on the Greenbrier’s property.

“The employees here want to show off how beautiful our property is, as well as letting everyone know the outdoors are important. We have a great opportunity here to showcase the whitewater rafting, the fishing, the hunting. West Virginia is a beautiful state. Let’s go out and enjoy it.”

The expo is open for anyone to attend, Miller says. You do not need to be an overnight guest at the hotel to come enjoy the outdoor fun.

For the full list of all of the activities that will take place over the three-day-weekend, head to The Greenbrier’s Website.