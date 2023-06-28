BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Families in Beckley look forward to the pools opening every summer, but with recent bad weather, how is the overall pool season affected?

Beckley residents may remember how the pools almost did not open this year due to staffing shortages. Luckily, they found a manager and the pool opened around Memorial Day weekend with major success.

Lately, however, the persistent rainfall has caused the pool to close down and is impacting the beginning of pool season.

Leslie Gray Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation, said this is not the start they hoped for.

“We’ve been very disappointed; the weather has not cooperated much,” said Baker. “We’ve had to close a couple of days because of the rain, so it’s not been the season so far that we expected.”

Baker said despite this, kids are still willing to swim in the cooler temperatures and use other facilities like the playground during bad weather, so long as there is not thunder or lightning.

Now she simply hopes better weather is on the horizon so families can enjoy the pools all summer long.