BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–So, how would you feel about a gas tax holiday?

It’s a possibility lawmakers are talking about in Charleston. They got together to talk about the idea this morning. Senate Minority Stephen Baldwin and other representatives said the high gas prices are hurting West Virginians.

Delegate Lisa Zukoff who is the Assistant Minority Whip for the House said something needs to be done.

“It is impacting people they have to make a decision, Am I gonna be able to afford the gas? Can we go there? Can we even go to a free activity? People need help. And $17 might not seem like much if that’s the average percentage but it’s a lot to a lot of folks,” Zukoff said.

Senator Baldwin said this week he plans to send out a letter to all 134 legislators to ask for bipartisan support for the tax relief.