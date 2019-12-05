Window World welcomes customers to Christmas celebration

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Window World in Beckley wants to share some holiday cheer with their customers.

They are having an event on Saturday, December 7. There will be pictures with Santa and cookie decorating for kids. Window World is also collecting items for the Toys for Tots program.

Leeanna Burnette is the owner of Window World and is excited to meet new people and tell them all about their business.

“We would like to welcome everyone outside, inside of window world, and become a part of our window world family,” Burnette said.

The event takes place from Noon until 4 p.m. in the afternoon. Everyone is welcome.