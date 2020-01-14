Windows 7 enters embedded end of support stage

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Attention all Windows 7 Computer users: the Embedded End of Support officially began for Windows 7.

This means that technical support and security updates will no longer happen for the system, and that causes security risks to your computer. Seby Bell owns Computer Chick in Beckley, and said it is not the end of the world because there are firewall options and system upgrade options that will keep you from being a risk.

“So most Windows 7 computers, and I will say most, not all Windows 7 computers are compatible with Windows 10 which is the newest operating software,” Bell said.

Computer Chick is located on 1801 South Kanawha Street in Beckley to help anyone try and protect their current computer.