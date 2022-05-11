LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – As the primary season wraps up, winning candidates are now shifting their focus ahead to the general election in November.

On May 10, 2022, incumbent State Senator Stephen Baldwin advanced to the general election unopposed in the democratic primary.

Baldwin told 59News, that even though politicians often use the cliché term, “this is the most important election of our lifetime,” he feels like that’s the truth going into November.

“There’s one thing that’s unique about this election,” said Baldwin. “The state is sitting on a billion dollars in a rainy day fund, they’re sitting on a billion dollars in surplus funds, we’ve got several billion dollars in infrastructure dollars from the federal government.”

“So whoever is elected in this primary, and then in the fall in the general election, they’re going to be responsible for spending billions of dollars for the state of West Virginia,” Baldwin continued. “So the stakes are really high.”

Baldwin said the way those billions of dollars are spent will have major impacts on the state of West Virginia for decades to come.

Baldwin will be taking on Republican challenger Vince Deeds, in the 10th state senatorial district race in November.