Winter Weather Awareness Week: Driving in the Snow and Ice

(WVNS) — Winter Weather Awareness Week 2021 runs from Nov. 15-19 in West Virginia as declared by Gov. Jim Justice. Throughout the week your local StormTracker 59 team, alongside our partners at the National Weather Service and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, will be providing important information on how to prepare for winter and its impacts on the Mountain State.

Driving in the Snow and Ice

Most West Virginians and Virginians have spent most of their lives driving through snow, ice and everything in between year after year. A refresher on best practices never hurts after a long summer, and for some, this might also be their first winter in the mountains!

The first and most obvious tip for driving in the snow and ice is: don’t. If you can avoid unnecessary travel while it is snowing or during icy conditions, why risk it? Your life isn’t worth a slice of pizza or a big tater from Tudors. Unfortunately, between work, school and real life, you can’t always avoid it. Here are some other fast tips to stay safe:

In addition to making good decisions out on the roads, it’s also important to be prepared before you even leave your house. An emergency kit is crucial any time of the year, but during the winter you want to make sure you have these items in your car at all times:

Image Credit: NOAA/NWS

