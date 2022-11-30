BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Believe it or not, old man winter is right around the corner, and with winter weather inevitably comes power outages.

To some people, power outages might seem like a minor nuisance, but if you are not prepared, they can become extremely dangerous.

To ensure your family is well prepared for if the power goes out, find some non-perishable foods, such as crackers, nuts or canned soup, that will last you at least a few days. Your preparedness kit should also have a cell phone with a charger that does not need to be plugged in.

Firefighter Adam Carrico with the Beckley Fire Department added a few more tips.

“Have a bag packed with lights, extra blankets, new batteries in the lights. Have your cell phone charged fully. Maybe have a separate battery pack to charge additional devices,” Carrico told 59News.

Carrico also said when it comes to downed power lines, you have to always assume the wires are live, and you should call 9-1-1 and alert them of the situation while staying as far away as possible.

For more information on power outages, check out the StormTracker 59 Power Outage Map.