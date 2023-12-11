GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Winterplace is gearing up for the winter season and the snowmakers are working overtime to make sure the slopes are ready.

“Oh, man, it’s all hands on deck right now,” said General Manager Josh Faber. “There’s a lot to get ready and prepared for. We’re making a ton of snow currently and we’re gonna try to make snow throughout the week, any chance we get to…to make that skiing experience as best as possible.”

Because of the massive amount of work that goes into getting the slopes ready for the first visitors of the season, Winterplace has been hiring fervently.

Faber says they could still use more hands though especially for lift operations and snowmaking.

“We’ll be skiing and snowboarding… Depending on how snowmaking goes this week, that’ll kind of determine how many trails we have open and I think we’re looking like 8 to 10 trails that we’ll be able to get open.” Faber says. He also mentions that snowtubing will be delayed until the temperatures cool down even more and they’re able to make enough snow for those slopes as well.

Winterplace has offerings aside from outdoor activities. They have redone their cafe and bar areas so you can grab a hot meal and a frosty brew after hours on the slopes.

Winterplace intends to open for the season on Saturday , December 16th.

For more information about Winterplace and their offerings, please call (304) 787-3221.