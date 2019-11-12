Winterplace cashing in on the cold

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Winterplace Ski Resort has started making snow!

As cold weather starts to move in, snow can start being made at Winterplace as much as necessary. The water system has been upgraded since last season and can now pump out 700 gallons of water per minute.

Executive Vice President, Tom Wager, said the lake on the property holds 50 million gallons. When the snow starts to melt, it feeds into the lake which gets recycled to make more snow.

“The snow that comes out of the sky is nice, light, fluffy snow. But the snow we make is much more durable,” Wager said. “It has a higher moisture content that holds up long, and what it does is makes a nice base and will last us for a really long time.”

Snow will be made all season long when needed. Wagner said manufactured snow provides a better ski surface than natural snow.