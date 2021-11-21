Winterplace looking for staff ahead of ski season

GHENT, RALEIGH COUNTY (WVNS)– With winter around the corner local ski resorts are preparing for the upcoming season and Winterplace resort is one of those places. Right now they are planning to open in Mid-December but they need workers to make things run smoothly. Tom Wagner, Executive Vice President of Winterplace says it’s a great opportunity if you’re looking for work.



“It’s going to be a great winter of skiing,” Wagoner said. “If you’re looking for a job this winter, there’s no better place than Winterplace.”



Wagner says to apply you can go to their website.