GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are several businesses nestled in the area just below Winterplace and almost all of them have already had an uptick in customers since Opening Day 2023.

One of the most affected businesses has been Skyline Lodge, who have already seen several bookings.

Vanessa Duvineaud, Skyline Lodge’s Booking Manager, says “It is every winter season between probably the end of December all the way until about February. It’s a madhouse, but it’s a lot of fun.”

Newly opened Farmer’s Kountry Kitchen also saw a lot of hungry skiers and snowboarders coming in to refuel before heading back out onto the slopes.

Owner Michael Compton says that they’ve had people from all over come in to dine. “Business picked up pretty good. We were pretty busy. Had a lot of good customers come in from all over the country,” said Compton.

However, there is one business that hasn’t seen the impacts, just yet.

Kyle Ward, a cashier at the Little General Marathon station, said business will pick up soon enough. “Oh, it’ll definitely pick up for sure… Especially on the night times, I feel like…night shifts,” said Ward.