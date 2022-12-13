GHENT, WV (WVNS) — It has been 40 years of fun in the snow at Winterplace Ski Resort, and they want to celebrate with you for the season’s opening day.

Starting Friday, December 16, 2022, all slopes on the mountain will be officially open for visitors.

Winterplace is also gearing up to open West Virginia’s largest snow tubing park. The opening of the snow tube park is dependent on the amount of snow they are able to make this week.

For more information and how to purchase tickets just head on over to their website.