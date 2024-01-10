GHENT, WV (WVNS) – The art of making snow can be both a beautiful and complicated process.

Thankfully, the workers at Winterplace Ski Resort have snow making down to a science.

Josh Faber, General Manager of Winterplace Ski Resort, said the first step comes down to technology.

He said they use nearly 300 snow guns, which can pump 7,000 gallons of water a minute, all across the resort.

“88 of those are completely automated to where we can run them from a computer down in the pump house. A lot of them are manual so we have some key snowmakers. They work 24 hours, 2 shifts of 12 hours,” Faber said.

Technology, however, is just one piece of the puzzle. Mother nature comes in to complete the rest.

Faber said cold, outdoor temperatures and humidity play a key role in making snow. He also says the winds play a contributing factor.

“As it shoots out of the snow gun to where that snow is going to land on the slopes. Ideally, it lands and creates a giant pile. A huge pile the size of a super large SUV or even a bus. And then we go out there with snowcats and actually push the snow around,” Faber said.

Faber did emphasize that this entire process would not be possible without the assist from mother nature.

Looking ahead to the rest of winter, Faber hopes the right conditions stick around for both the resort and the guests.

“It’s all about expanding out terrain. Providing more opportunities for guests to ski and snowboard in different areas of the mountain and to just give that great experience. That adventure out there on the mountain and we’re going to give it our best,” Faber said.