Winterplace Ski Resort looking to hire

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Winter is quickly approaching which means it is almost time to hit the slopes!

Winterplace in Ghent is now hiring for every position, from cashiers, to ski patrol, and even snow makers! Executive Vice President, Tom Wagner, said employment opportunities at Winterplace include discounts at the resort, as well.

“If anybody’s looking for the opportunity to work in the Ski business, now is the time to come on out, it’s a great, fun industry to be in,” Wagner said. “Besides that, you get to learn to ski if you want.”

To apply for a position at Winterplace, click here.