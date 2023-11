GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Black Friday isn’t just a holiday for folks who love indoor sports like shopping.

Snow lovers can find Black Friday deals online at Winterplace Ski Resort.

Skiers and boarders can snag lift tickets starting on Friday, November 24, 2023 and running through Cyber Monday.

Tickets must be purchased online only, according to Winterplace officials. The ticket specials are as follows: