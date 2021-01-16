Winterplace Ski Resort packed for Holiday Weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Winterplace Ski Resort sold out of ski lift tickets on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, as people came to take advantage of the holiday weekend.

Tom Wagner is the Executive Director of Winterplace. He said they sold out of tickets for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend.

He told 59News that tickets are still available for Monday.

“We have always seen this to be a busy weekend and we actually have a busy weekend and we have a few less people that we have seen in past during this time of year,” Wagner said.

If you are interested in skiing or snowboarding, you can visit their website to purchase tickets in advance.