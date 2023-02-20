GHENT, WV (WVNS) — While the weather cannot really be described as cooperative, it’s business as usual for Winterplace Ski Resort.

The resort made plenty of new snow back on Friday, February 17th, and saw some good crowds over Presidents Day weekend.

But it is the weekend of February 25th and 26th that has everyone excited as the resort is holding its 40th anniversary bash!

The general manager of the resort, Josh Faber, said there will be a mini big air competition for kids on Saturday, February 25th, with a redesigned jump and a family race on Sunday, February 26th.

“It’s really special,” said Faber. “A business to be around for 40 years is quite the accomplishment. And let’s be real, we want to uphold those standards from when it started and being a part of the community and providing all these families with something to do in the winter time so that’s extremely special.”

For a limited time only, lift passes will be just $40 the week of February 20th.

Only a few hundred will be available before they are gone.