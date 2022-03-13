GHENT, WV (WVNS) — It was a bittersweet day at Winterplace Ski Resort in Ghent as they said goodbye to skiers for the season. Sunday was the last day of the 2021-2022 ski season.

Tom Wager, the executive vice president of Winterplace, told 59News the season started off slow with underdeveloped weather heading into January. Eventually, mother nature followed through and delivered winter plus plenty of guests to the ski resort, including for the resort’s final weekend with an extra 5 or so inches of snow.

“It was incredible,” First-year ski instructor, Josie Kuhn, said. “I met incredible people and I had a blast the entire time. It was a great experience and I’m very excited to come back.”

“Our guests have come out to support us and there’s been a lot of planning and preparation,” Wager said. “We’re getting ready right now for next season. We’re gonna be doing a lot of new things next year, there’s gonna be some new improvements. I think everyone should stand by and be watching us on the web because we’ll be sharing that all summer long.”

Wagner said tickets are already on sale for the 2022-2022 ski season at Winterplace.