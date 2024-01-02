GHENT, WV (WVNS) – A local ski resort is hosting some friendly competitions in Raleigh County.

Winterplace Ski Resort is kicking off their ‘Friday Night Race Series’ on Friday, January 5th.

On Sunday, January 7th, Winterplace Ski Resort is hosting their ‘Local Showdown’.

Prizes are available to win at the ‘Friday Night Race Series’.

Josh Faber, General Manager of Winterplace Ski Resort, encourages folks to participate in the ‘Local Showdown,’ but also to bring something to give back to the local community.

“What we’re gonna do instead of having a cost to enter that race, maybe bring in a couple canned goods that we can donate to the local food banks” said Faber to 59News.

Interested skiers must register for the races in person at Winterplace Ski Resort.