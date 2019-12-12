Winterplace to open for the Ski Season

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Winterplace Ski Resort will be on opening up for the season on the second weekend of December. According to the release, for opening weekend they are letting children under the age of 12 ski or snowboard for free.

“We are doing our part to grow the sport, and pass on our love of skiing and snowboarding to the next generation,” Executive Vice President Tom Warner stated in a release.

The release also states that Winterplace has upgraded the snowmaking system and purchased new Rossignol Skis and Snowboards for the rental fleet. The release also states that starting in January, live entertainment will be featured each Saturday in the Snowdrift Lounge.

Winterplace Ski Resort will be open Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. The Tubing Park will open later depending on weather. For more information you can visit their website or call 800-607-7669.