WINTERY WEATHER ADVISORY:

Southeast Raleigh including Beckley, Southeast Fayette including Meadow Bridge Sunday 7am Sunday through 1am Monday

Pocahontas County including Snowshoe & Marlinton from 7am Sunday until 7am Monday

Western Greenbrier including Rainelle from 5am Sunday to 6am Monday

Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier including Lewisburg, Union, Hinton, & White Sulphur Springs 5am Sunday until Midnight Sunday

Bland, Giles, & Tazewell including Tazewell, Richlands, and Bland from Sunday 5am until 7pm Sunday

A southern system will continue to move into the region Sunday evening as most are in the upper 30’s by the afternoon. Much of the lowlands will continue to see scattered showers through the afternoon and early evening. Our eastern mountain counties like Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, and Monroe will still be dealing with freezing rain and sleet as they remain near the freezing point. Roads will continue to be slick this afternoon with some inconvenience for travelers this late afternoon. After sunset through Monday morning, colder air pushes through and changing everyone back to snow. Snow accumulations for the higher elevations of 1-2 inches with everyone else seeing trace amounts to a grassy coating. Freezing overnight temps will create black ice issues for the Monday morning commute.

Sunday night will continue to see the southern system push through into West Virginia as the cold front crosses over. Scattered showers early in the evening for the lowlands while the higher elevations will continue to face sleet and snow. After sunset, overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and change everyone back to snow. Lowlands will see at best trace amounts while higher elevations will see 1-2 inches of snow thanks to upsloping.

Travel impacts Sunday through Monday morning look small, but as always, common sense will go a long way in keeping you safe. Give yourself some extra time Sunday and again Monday morning and take it slow. Black ice will be the biggest issue for drivers.

Monday starts with a mix of snow and ice for all. With air and ground temps near freezing, patch black ice will be an issue for the morning commute. By late morning the system exits bringing an end to rain and snow. By the afternoon cloudy skies will be slow to clear but we’ll remain dry. Expect afternoon highs getting into the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be a sunshine and clouds kind of day as high pressure tries to make its way in. Clouds will continue to fade through the day but it’ll be a long process before we completely clear up. Highs warm up a bit with winds shifting out of the south into the mid 40s.

Wednesday is looking dry but clouds are still stubborn. A fair bit more clouds compared to Tuesday but temperatures should continue to rise. Afternoon highs will get back close to the 50 mark!

Thursday we be an end to our two day dry spell as we have rain showers returning into our region. We will have a few stray showers in the morning as more scattered showers build in by the afternoon and evening. It will be another warm day as temperatures will have a chance once again to reach the 50 mark!

Friday will continue the rain showers but with wintery mix in play. Because of the arrival of colder air, Friday will feature freezing rain in the lowlands while higher elevations will see sleet and snow in their forecast. Along with black ice issues in the early morning, it will be a messy end to our work week.

Saturday begins like Friday ends with freezing rain, sleet, and even snow flurries mixing in. Temps are hovering near the freezing mark all day. By the evening, we’ll start to dry out but clouds will be stubborn to move out. Slick travel can be expected. Stick with us for more details.

Sunday will be a calm day as we settle down from starting in the mid teens. We will gradually warm back up into the mid 30s thanks to help from some sunshine! Otherwise, a partly sunny day and a lovely end to our weekend.

In your extended forecast a couple of weak systems make their way across our region keeping flurries and rain chances alive. Some dry days but over all, we look to run just about average with temps in the low to mid 40s. As for indications of a “good” snow storm for our snow lovers, not looking promising so far.

TONIGHT

Freezing rain and sleet in the evening with more snow developing during the night. Lows in the upper 20s.

MONDAY

Wintery mix in the morning, general clearing by the evening. Highs in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny thanks to PM clearing. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Stubborn clouds, some sunshine. Dry. Highs at the 50 mark!

THURSDAY

Rain showers return. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Wintery mix returns. Highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY

Rain/Snow mix early, gradual evening clearing. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY

Still cool but partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers in the morning but clearing by the evening. Highs in the 50s.