Beckley, WV (WVNS) — According to research from the Shelter Animal Counts database, public and private animal shelters are expected to reach a 3-year high this year in intakes.

Hannah Cottle with the Humane Society of Raleigh County continues to see its effects in Southern West Virginia.

Cottle tells 59News the humane society is seeing an increase in stray animals in this region.

While many factors contribute to the issue, a big problem is the rising cost in animal care, which often times leads to owners abandoning their pets.

“I was just talking to one of my coworkers this morning and her dog food has tripled in price compared to what it used to be. People are struggling to feed themselves and with the price of dog food going up tremendously, that’s not helping any,” Cottle said.

When animals are left as strays, it can lead to several problems. Animals can find themselves near garbage and dirty areas, causing sanitary issues.

It can also lead to issues in local food chains, with stray cats lowering mice and bug populations. Stray animals can also pose a danger to public safety.

“You never know that dog’s temperament and you never know that cat temperament until you might be too close and find out the hard way,” Cottle said.

Cottle said there are currently no long-term solutions in place, however, there are ways to help control the problem at hand.

This includes always checking on your animal when you leave them outside unattended.

Cottle also stresses the importance of making sure you have your animals spayed and neutered.

“If you spay and neuter your pets, you don’t have the unwanted litters and accidental litters. That can help tremendously with the stray problem,” Cottle said.