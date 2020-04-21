With classes, farm-to-school programs canceled, COVID-19 pandemic leaves certain produce farmers out to dry

KIMBALL, WV (WVNS) — With schools closed, it means no students. For produce farmers like Joel McKinney, it also means no bellies to fill up.

“We lost all of our farm-to-school sales when the pandemic hit,” McKinney explained. “Obviously, if there’s nobody to feed, then you can’t really grow.”

Roadside Farms, his hydroponic farm-based business, serves more than 80 pounds of locally grown produce, including lettuce, to at least four schools every week. But with their closures, McKinney has no market to sell his produce for the foreseeable future.

“As far as how far we have done anything this season, we have been shut down,” McKinney said.

The closure gave McKinney two options: to either completely shut down, or look for others to buy his produce. He said trying to find new customers is a dicey dilemma, especially during a pandemic.

“We’re in the middle of a situation where people, other businesses may not want to incur that risk right now with a new business,” McKinney said. “We had to make the decision to shut down temporarily until we get the green light to go.”

With a wife and four kids at home, the family is living off of their savings — a reality, he said, some farms do not have due to higher operating costs.

“If [farmers] don’t get any type of assistance, any type of loan funding, or anything , they’re going to be in a real bad spot coming out of this,” McKinney said.

But for him, his business is ready to harvest what they sowed — hopefully sooner than later.

“We’re doing the best we can out here,” McKinney said. “We’ll be ready to grab up a couple of new food contracts, and I think we’ll be just fine.”

For struggling farmers, McKinney recommended reestablishing relationships with wholesalers, retailers, and distributors before reinvesting back into the business.