With DAV driver program suspended, Beckley VA employees deliver food boxes to veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many transportation programs were put on hold, including that from the Beckley VA Medical Center.

With the volunteer driver program by nonprofit Disabled American Veterans suspended, some of those veterans were left with no mode of transportation, while still needing food from Mountaineer Food Bank’s Veterans Table Program.

Under the direction of the Beckley VAMC’s Voluntary Service Office, more than 30 employees with the Beckley VAMC decided to deliver those boxes of food to veterans across 11 southern West Virginia counties on Friday, June 12, 2020. But it wasn’t just boxes of groceries and essentials given to those who served. For Natalie Taylor, registered nurse at the medical center, it was a reunion with familiar, friendly faces.

“We are the people that they see on a regular basis,” Taylor said. “Some live pretty far. They’re isolated. We get close with them, so we miss seeing them.”

In May, more than 175 boxes of food were delivered, with the need increasing this month.

Veterans with a June birthday were also given a birthday bag filled with a card, service blankets, craft kits.