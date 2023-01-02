RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center Communications Director Cody Fortner urged county residents to take steps to conserve water during warmer temperatures this week.

“We would try to urge people, if they have detected a leak, to try to turn it off and to try to be vigilant, with cold weather approaching,” said Fortner on Monday, January 2, 2023. “Our biggest concern right now is water conservation. We’re still trying to get water to the outlying areas.”

Those who see water leaks in roadways or neighbors’ property may call 911 to report the leak, county officials said.

Freezing temperatures are expected this coming weekend, Fortner noted, when a number of homeowners allow water to drip in order to prevent frozen pipes.

Fortner urged residents to conserve water in order to build water pressure in various tanks. The goal is to have water service restored to all communities by the weekend, Raleigh County Emergency Management Services Director John Zilinski reported Monday.

Fortner said the decision of whether or not to drip faucets during freezing cold should not be a problem if water pressure is restored this week.