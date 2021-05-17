Wiz Khalifa coming to WV for summer concert event

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Wiz Khalifa will be coming to concert at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, WV on Friday, July 9, 2021. Bone Thugs N Harmony and Chevy Woods will also be at the concert this summer.

Wiz Khalifa is a Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist. He is known for hits like “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up,” and “No Sleep”. Among other awards, he was named “Best New Artist” at the 2011 BET Awards and “Top New Artist” at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. His song, “See You Again,” off the FURIOUS 7 soundtrack, earned him a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Original Song –Motion Picture.”

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 10 am.