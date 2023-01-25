FAYETTEVILLE WV (WVNS)– If you’re in search of a magical weekend, the Town of Fayetteville has you covered.

Wizards and muggles alike will come together on January 28th and 29th for Fayetteville’s Wizard Weekend.

The majority of activities will take place outdoors and involve walking around town to allow for more social distancing.

Warlocks and Wizards alike will want to check the weather before attending to dress accordingly.

“We encourage people to dress and we have just as many adults as kids, so we’re all kids at heart,” said Tabitha Stover, executive director of Visit Fayetteville. “We encourage you, if you come out, you do the costume contest too on Saturday. But every day I will be dressed, most people in town will be dressed so we definitely encouraged getting dressed for the fun.”

In 2023, attendees will have more self-guided activities where groups can explore things on their own including a wizard-themed scavenger hunt through town.