Woman charged with dealing prescription pills in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An investigation into prescription drug trafficking in Beckley led to an arrest on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Crystal Dawn Massey, 44, of Mount Hope is charged with two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

The investigation was conducted over the last month by members of Beckley Police, Raleigh County Deputies and West Virginia State Troopers. Massey was arrested at her home with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force.

Massey is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. She is also facing an unrelated probation violation.